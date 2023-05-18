Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPrime vs Dual

GT Force Prime vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 GT Force Prime or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76458,992
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41758,992
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,267

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
    BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    18 May 2023
    The Hero Destini Prime is the more affordable variant and undercuts the Destini XTEC by a substantial margin
    Hero Destini 125 launched in new, more affordable Prime variant. Check Price
    22 Aug 2023
    The Grand Tour Eurocrash special will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 16, 2023
    Fan of The Grand Tour show? Here’s when the next special is out
    16 May 2023
    Tata Group will provide nearly 50 per cent of the UK's battery requirements once the gigafactory is setup by 2026 with JLR being its anchor customer
    Tata Group to build $5 billion 40 GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK to supply JLR
    20 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
    25 Apr 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     