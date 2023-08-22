In 2023 GT Force Prime or Okaya EV ClassIQ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 GT Force Prime or Okaya EV ClassIQ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Prime Price starts at 57,417 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV ClassIQ Price starts at 74,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Prime up to 55-60 km/charge and the ClassIQ has a range of up to 70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less