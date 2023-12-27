In 2023 GT Force Prime or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 GT Force Prime or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Prime Price starts at 57,417 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Prime up to 55-60 km/charge and the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. ...Read More Read Less