GT Force Prime vs Komaki X2 Vogue

In 2023 GT Force Prime or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76449,749
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41747,000
RTO
01,410
Insurance
3,3471,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,069

