GT Force Prime vs Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

In 2023 GT Force Prime or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Kollegio Plus
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus
Lithium Ion
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76468,010
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41765,490
RTO
02,520
Insurance
3,3470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,461

