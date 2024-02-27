HT Auto
GT Force Prime vs iVOOMi Energy Eco

In 2024 GT Force Prime or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Prime up to 60-65 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Prime vs Eco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Prime Eco
BrandGT ForceiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 57,417₹ 81,999
Range60-65 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7-8 hours4 Hrs.

Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1795 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg60 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1065 mm1300 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm780 mm
Width
730 mm710 mm
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours4 Hrs.
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree14 Degree
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking ModeWater and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
48 V / 28 Ah1.5 kWh
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76485,795
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41781,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3473,796
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,844

