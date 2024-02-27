In 2024 GT Force Prime or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Prime up to 60-65 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Water and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E-
ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A (
Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6
Kmph