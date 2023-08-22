In 2023 GT Force Prime or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 GT Force Prime or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
GT Force Prime Price starts at 57,417 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours.
Prime has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less