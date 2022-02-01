In 2026 GT Force Prime or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Prime vs Grazia Comparison