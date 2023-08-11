Saved Articles

GT Force Prime vs Honda CD 110 Dream

In 2023 GT Force Prime or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
STD
₹49,336*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76475,382
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41764,421
RTO
05,153
Insurance
3,3475,808
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,620

