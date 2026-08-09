In 2026 GT Force Prime or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Prime vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Prime
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|GT Force
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 57,417
|₹ 76,401
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|-