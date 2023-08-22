Saved Articles

GT Force Prime vs Hero Electric Photon

In 2023 GT Force Prime or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹72,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 w1000-1400 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76490,258
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41786,391
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3473,867
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,939

    Latest News

    The Hero Destini Prime is the more affordable variant and undercuts the Destini XTEC by a substantial margin
    Hero Destini 125 launched in new, more affordable Prime variant. Check Price
    22 Aug 2023
    The Grand Tour Eurocrash special will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 16, 2023
    Fan of The Grand Tour show? Here’s when the next special is out
    16 May 2023
    The three-way tie-up enables Zomato delivery partners to acquire Gogoro electric scooters with affordable financing options from Kotak
    Taiwan’s Gogoro announces three-way tie-up with Zomato, Kotak Mahindra
    28 Mar 2023
    Tata Group will provide nearly 50 per cent of the UK's battery requirements once the gigafactory is setup by 2026 with JLR being its anchor customer
    Tata Group to build $5 billion 40 GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK to supply JLR
    20 Jul 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
