GT Force Prime vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2024 GT Force Prime or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76461,990
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41761,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,332

