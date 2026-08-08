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GT Force Prime vs Hero Splendor iSmart

In 2026 GT Force Prime or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Prime vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Prime Splendor ismart
BrandGT ForceHero
Price₹ 57,417₹ 65,000
Range60-65 km/charge-
Mileage-60.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-113 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7-8 hours-

Filters
Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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GT Force Prime Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Seat
Right Side View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1795 mm2048 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg116 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1065 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm799 mm
Width
730 mm726 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
low
Range
55-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Chassis
High Strength Tubular FrameTubular Diamond
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours-
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
48 V / 28 Ah12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,76478,499
Ex-Showroom Price
57,41767,250
RTO
05,380
Insurance
3,3475,869
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3061,687

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