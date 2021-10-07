In 2026 GT Force Prime or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Prime vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Prime
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 57,417
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|-