|No Of Batteries
|4
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Power
|250 w
|-
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|7-8 hours
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹60,764
|₹73,543
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹57,417
|₹62,750
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,020
|Insurance
|₹3,347
|₹5,773
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,306
|₹1,580
Hero MotoCorp has launched its third 110 cc scooter with the new Xoom and the sporty offering aims to bring something fun and stylish at a highly competitive price tag. Is the new Hero Xoom worthy of your attention? We find out.