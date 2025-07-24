In 2026 GT Force Prime or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Prime Price starts at Rs. 57,417 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Prime has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Prime vs HF Deluxe Comparison