GT Force One Plus vs YObykes Yo Drift

GT Force One Plus vs YObykes Yo Drift - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their specifications and pricing.

One Plus
GT Force One Plus
Lead Acid
₹68,982*
*Ex-showroom price
Yo Drift
YObykes Yo Drift
Drift STD
₹51,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
5-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 - 8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,56751,000
Ex-Showroom Price
68,98251,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5591,096

