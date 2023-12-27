In 2023 GT Force One Plus or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 GT Force One Plus or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
GT Force One Plus Price starts at 68,982 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift Price starts at 51,000 (ex-showroom price).
The range of One Plus up to 55-60 km/charge and the Yo Drift has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
YObykes offers the Yo Drift in 5 colours.
