In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|GT Force
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-