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HomeCompare BikesOne Plus [2022-2024] vs Urban Club 125

GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus [2022-2024] Urban club 125
BrandGT ForceVespa
Price₹ 68,982₹ 91,259
Range60-65 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time7 - 8 hours-

Filters
One Plus [2022-2024]
GT Force One Plus [2022-2024]
Lead Acid
₹68,982*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Suspension View
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Specification
Length
1830 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1080 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
98 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm770 mm
Width
720 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
low
Range
55-60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
No Of Batteries
5-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
High Strength Tubular FrameMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube TechnologyDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking ModeAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 - 8 hours-
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,5671,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
68,98294,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
3,5856,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5592,339

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