In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|GT Force
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-