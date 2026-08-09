One Plus [2022-2024] vs Star City Plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus [2022-2024] Star city plus Brand GT Force TVS Price ₹ 68,982 ₹ 72,200 Range 60-65 km/charge - Mileage - 83.09 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.5 kWh - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 7 - 8 hours -