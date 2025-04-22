One Plus [2022-2024] vs Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus [2022-2024] Sport Brand GT Force TVS Price ₹ 68,982 ₹ 55,100 Range 60-65 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.5 kWh - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 7 - 8 hours -