In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Zest 110
|Brand
|GT Force
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-