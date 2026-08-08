In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|GT Force
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-