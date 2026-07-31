In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Raider
|Brand
|GT Force
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-