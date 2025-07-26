One Plus [2022-2024] vs NTORQ 125 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus [2022-2024] Ntorq 125 Brand GT Force TVS Price ₹ 68,982 ₹ 82,500 Range 60-65 km/charge - Mileage - 47 to 50 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.5 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 7 - 8 hours -