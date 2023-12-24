In 2023 GT Force One Plus or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 GT Force One Plus or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Price starts at 68,982 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus up to 55-60 km/charge and the Mini Lithino has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less