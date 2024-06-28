HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesOne Plus vs Buzz

GT Force One Plus vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 GT Force One Plus or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus up to 60-65 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
One Plus vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus Buzz
BrandGT ForceStella Automobili
Price₹ 68,982₹ 95,000
Range60-65 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 - 8 hours5-6 Hrs.

Filters
One Plus
GT Force One Plus
Lead Acid
₹68,982*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
No Of Batteries
5-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 w2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1830 mm-
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1080 mm-
Kerb Weight
98 kg-
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 - 8 hours5-6 Hrs.
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
60 V / 28 Ah2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,56799,161
Ex-Showroom Price
68,98295,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5854,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5592,131

