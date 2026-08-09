One Plus [2022-2024] vs Revolt RV300 Comparison

In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of One Plus [2022-2024] up to 60-65 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.