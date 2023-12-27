In 2023 GT Force One Plus or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 GT Force One Plus or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Plus Price starts at 68,982 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of One Plus up to 55-60 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less