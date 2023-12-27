Saved Articles

GT Force One Plus vs Prevail Electric Wolfury

In 2023 GT Force One Plus or Prevail Electric Wolfury choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

One Plus
GT Force One Plus
Lead Acid
₹68,982*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wolfury
Prevail Electric Wolfury
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
5
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 w
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 - 8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,56789,999
Ex-Showroom Price
68,98289,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5591,934

