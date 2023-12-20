Saved Articles

GT Force One Plus vs Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)

In 2023 GT Force One Plus or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

One Plus
GT Force One Plus
Lead Acid
₹68,982*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eagle-100(6.0)
Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0)
STD
₹49,781*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
5-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 w250 w
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 - 8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,56753,054
Ex-Showroom Price
68,98249,781
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5853,273
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5591,140

