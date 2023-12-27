Saved Articles

GT Force One Plus vs Honda XBlade

In 2023 GT Force One Plus or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

One Plus
GT Force One Plus
Lead Acid
₹68,982*
*Ex-showroom price
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
5-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 - 8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,5671,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
68,9821,09,264
RTO
08,741
Insurance
3,5858,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5592,727

