One Plus [2022-2024] vs SP 125 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus [2022-2024] Sp 125 Brand GT Force Honda Price ₹ 68,982 ₹ 89,748 Range 60-65 km/charge - Mileage - 63 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.5 kWh - Engine Capacity - 123.94 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 7 - 8 hours -