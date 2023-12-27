Saved Articles

GT Force One Plus vs Honda Shine

In 2023 GT Force One Plus or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

One Plus
GT Force One Plus
Lead Acid
₹68,982*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
5-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 - 8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,56791,201
Ex-Showroom Price
68,98278,687
RTO
06,294
Insurance
3,5856,220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5591,960

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Shinenull | Petrol | Manual78,687 - 83,800**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonnull | Petrol | Manual59,942 - 71,542**Ex-showroom price
Shine vs Radeon

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     