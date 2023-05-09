In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|GT Force
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-