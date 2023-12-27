Saved Articles

GT Force One Plus vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2023 GT Force One Plus or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

One Plus
GT Force One Plus
Lead Acid
₹68,982*
*Ex-showroom price
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
5-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 - 8 hours-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,56783,250
Ex-Showroom Price
68,98269,684
RTO
06,105
Insurance
3,5857,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5591,789

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
    Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
    31 Jan 2023
