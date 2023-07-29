In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Passion pro
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-