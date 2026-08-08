In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-