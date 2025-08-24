One Plus [2022-2024] vs Glamour Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus [2022-2024] Glamour Brand GT Force Hero Price ₹ 68,982 ₹ 81,063 Range 60-65 km/charge - Mileage - 65 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.5 kWh - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 7 - 8 hours -