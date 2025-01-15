One Plus [2022-2024] vs Destini 125 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS One plus [2022-2024] Destini 125 Brand GT Force Hero Price ₹ 68,982 ₹ 80,450 Range 60-65 km/charge - Mileage - 59 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.5 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124.6 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 7 - 8 hours -