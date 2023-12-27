In 2023 GT Force One or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 GT Force One or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Price starts at 62,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of One up to 50-60 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less