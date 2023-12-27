Saved Articles

GT Force One vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA

In 2023 GT Force One or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

One
GT Force One
Lead Acid 48V
₹62,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Ujaas eSpa LA
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA
eSpa LA 60V
₹42,924*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours -
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,33548,174
Ex-Showroom Price
62,85048,174
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4251,035

