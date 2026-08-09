hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesOne [2022-2024] vs eGo Li

GT Force One [2022-2024] vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 GT Force One [2022-2024] or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62,850 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of One [2022-2024] up to 60-65 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
One [2022-2024] vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One [2022-2024] Ego li
BrandGT ForceUjaas Energy
Price₹ 62,850₹ 53,880
Range60-65 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V1.5 kWh
Charging Time7-8 hours 3-4 Hours

Filters
One [2022-2024]
GT Force One [2022-2024]
Lead Acid 48V
₹62,850*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

GT Force One [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1855 mm-
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
88 kg-
Saddle Height
725 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Scooter Speed
low-
Range
50-60 km/charge75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
250 w250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube TechnologyHydraulic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking ModeWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Clock
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
TFTDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours 3-4 Hours
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
48 V / 28 Ah1.5 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,33557,220
Ex-Showroom Price
62,85053,880
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4853,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4251,229

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
2 Aug 2022
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers