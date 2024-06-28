HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesOne vs Rafiki ZL3

GT Force One vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 GT Force One or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Price starts at Rs. 62,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of One up to 60 - 65 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
One vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One Rafiki zl3
BrandGT ForceTrinity Motors
Price₹ 62,850₹ 84,855
Range60 - 65 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7-8 hours 3-5 Hrs.

Filters
One
GT Force One
Lead Acid 48V
₹62,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w1 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1855 mm-
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
88 kg-
Saddle Height
725 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Chassis
High Strength Tubular Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours 3-5 Hrs.
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking Mode-
Clock
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
TFT-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
48 V / 28 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,33588,697
Ex-Showroom Price
62,85084,855
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4853,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4251,906

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 29, 2023.
    Confirmed: Max Verstappen will be staying with Red Bull through 2025
    28 Jun 2024
    Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton raises his trophy as he celebrates on the podium with Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (3L) and McLaren's British driver Lando Norris (2L) after the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya on June 23, 2024 in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona.
    Formula One: Lewis Hamilton ends F1 podium drought with third in Spanish GP
    24 Jun 2024
    File photo of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez before the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix
    Formula One: Sergio Perez to keep racing with Red Bull team till 2026
    6 Jun 2024
    Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix for the third year in a row, securing his 60th Formula One victory and sixth win of the season.
    Max Verstappen marks 60th F1 victory with Canadian GP win
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     