GT Force One or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Price starts at 62,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of One up to 50-60 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours.