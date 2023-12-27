In 2023 GT Force One or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 GT Force One or Kabira Mobility Kollegio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force One Price starts at 62,850 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at 45,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of One up to 50-60 km/charge and the Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less