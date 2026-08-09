In 2026 GT Force One [2022-2024] or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62,850 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. One [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
One [2022-2024] vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One [2022-2024]
|Livo
|Brand
|GT Force
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 62,850
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|-