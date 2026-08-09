In 2026 GT Force One [2022-2024] or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62,850 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. One [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
One [2022-2024] vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One [2022-2024]
|Grazia
|Brand
|GT Force
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 62,850
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|-