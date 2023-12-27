Saved Articles

GT Force One vs Honda Dio 125

In 2023 GT Force One or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

One
GT Force One
Lead Acid 48V
₹62,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
STD
₹83,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours -
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,33597,770
Ex-Showroom Price
62,85083,400
RTO
08,172
Insurance
3,4856,198
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4252,101

