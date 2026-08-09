In 2026 GT Force One [2022-2024] or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62,850 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. One [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
One [2022-2024] vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One [2022-2024]
|Dio
|Brand
|GT Force
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 62,850
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7-8 hours
|-