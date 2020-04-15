HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesOne vs Activa 125

GT Force One vs Honda Activa 125

One
GT Force One
Lead Acid 48V
₹62,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 hours -
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,33591,752
Ex-Showroom Price
62,85078,920
RTO
06,814
Insurance
3,4856,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4251,972

